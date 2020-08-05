The Miami Dolphins lost their second wide receiver in two days when Albert Wilson on Wednesday announced he is opting out of the 2020 season. Allen Hurns announced he opted out of the season on Tuesday. The once deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver unit loses two important parts of the group in less than 24 hours. I would now fully expect the Dolphins to look outside the organization to add a veteran wide receiver via trade or via free agency.
— Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) August 5, 2020
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 5, 2020