Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about the two Dolphins wide receivers who have decided to opt-out for the upcoming season, the current Dolphins players on the COVID list, and what Dolphins players have donated their Plasma to help fight COVID.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE