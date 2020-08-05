On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about how the Miami Dolphins have made a plethora of roster moves this week and specifically how it affects the Dolphins Wide Receiver Room. We talk about the big news of Allen Hurns becoming the first Miami Dolphins player to opt-out of the 2020 season. What does that mean for Hurns? What opportunities does it present to some of the WR’s the Dolphins currently have on their roster? And if Miami looks outside their building to add a veteran WR who is available? Mike goes over it all and breaks it down from all sides. We have a Preston Williams update as well and some good news surrounding Preston. Cordrea Tankersley was let go and we talk about his time in Miami and another early-round draft pick that didn’t live up to the hype. Plus we have a Josh Rosen update and what is his future in Miami and his attitude these days being the 3rd man in a quarterback room where he has little upward mobility. Mike ends the show with a rant against sports media personality who used to work in South Florida.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE