The Miami Dolphins on Thursday afternoon added 6 more players to the COVID list. They are…

Shaq Lawson

Raekwon Davis

Solomon Kindley

Brandon Jones

Benito Jones (his second time on the list)

Kirk Merritt

The Dolphins did remove Malcolm Perry and Zach Sieler from the COVID list today as well.

The COVID list doesn’t mean a player failed a COVID test. It means he may have failed a test or has been in contact with someone who has COVID. If a player tests positive but has no symptoms, he can return 10 days after the initial positive test or after two consecutive negative tests within five days of the initial positive test. If the player has a positive test and symptoms, he can return after at least 72 hours after symptoms have passed or at least 10 days after symptoms first appear.

