On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Ian and Mike talk about the two Dolphins wide receiver shake-up with the news of another WR opting out. What does this mean for this upcoming season and what does this mean for the Dolphins roster and specifically the wide receiver room moving forward. And should the Miami Dolphins look to sign a veteran wide receiver now? Also, could the Dolphins line up Mike Gesicki and Matt Breida in the slot wide receiver position more now? Which young WR’s will take advantage of the golden opportunity now before them? Then the boys open up the mailbag to talk about Raekwon McMillian, what surprises if any may come with the 2020 Dolphins offensive line, crying over a Dolphins game, horrible stadium experiences, and specifically horrible stadium experiences in Buffalo and much much more. All of this and much much more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE