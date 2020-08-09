The Miami Dolphins on Sunday Morning signed free agent WR Chester Rogers. The former Colts WR played in 12 games last year for Indianapolis and started 6. He caught 16 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the 2019 season on IR as he fractured his knee in week 13. He also had two fumbles and one was lost. His best season in the NFL was 2018 where he played in all 16 games and started 10. In 2018 he had 53 receptions for 485 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Rogers went undrafted in 2016 and has spent all 4 years in the NFL in Indianapolis. He will have a great opportunity to make the Dolphins roster this year with the recent op-outs of Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson.

The #Dolphins have signed former Colts receiver Chester Rogers to a one year deal. That's the second receiver added this weekend, joining Ricardo Louis. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 9, 2020

