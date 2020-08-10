The Miami Dolphins added a tight end on Monday when they claimed Nate Wieting from Cleveland. He went undrafted in the 2019 draft and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent and the Browns let him go over the weekend. Wieting will compete with Smythe, Shaheen, Myarick, and Cox for a back-up tight end role.

 

