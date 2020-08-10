On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom and Mike talk about the Dolphins signing of Ricardo Louis and Chester Rogers and what that means to the Dolphins WR room moving forward. They also break down what the Dolphins offensive coaching staff said to the media over the weekend and talk about some of the comments made by Chain Gailey, Steve Marshall, and Robby Brown. They close out the show opening up the mailbag and reading your listener questions which include surprises out of Dolphins training camp, Dolphins cheerleaders, Antonio Brown to Miami, and just as the show is about to end ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE AND CHAOS HAPPENS! Make sure to listen to the end as Mike teases a special announcement and the next DolphinsTalk.com contest.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE