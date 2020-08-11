The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that superstar cornerback Xavien Howard has been added to the COVID list.

Dolphins have placed star CB Xavien Howard on the reserve/covid-19 list. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 11, 2020

The COVID list doesn’t mean a player failed a COVID test. It means he may have failed a test or has been in contact with someone who has COVID. If a player tests positive but has no symptoms, he can return 10 days after the initial positive test or after two consecutive negative tests within five days of the initial positive test. If the player has a positive test and symptoms, he can return after at least 72 hours after symptoms have passed or at least 10 days after symptoms first appear.

