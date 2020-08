Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones, and Davone Godchaux meet with the South Florida media on Thursday afternoon and they were asked about a variety of topics. Obviously everyone was eager to hear from Tua and get his perspective on his health, his expectations for the upcoming season, and how life has been thus far in the NFL with this out of the ordinary training camp. Watch all three players and their media sessions below.

