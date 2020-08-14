On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 South Florida to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We get Ruthie’s thoughts on the Dolphins selection of Tua Tagovailoa and what he means to this Dolphins organization, on the Patriots influence in Miami currently with former Patriots like Brian Flores, Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, and Elandon Roberts now with the Dolphins, and what the Dolphins record may be in 2020 and so much more. We also run down the details of the latest contest we have here on the website for your opportunity to win a Larry Csonka autographed mini helmet as well as the information and promo code you need to save 25% off the new book about to be released 100 Things Dolphins Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.

