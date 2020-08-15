Our Mission:

The Miami Dolphins organization is committed to combating food insecurity and providing employment opportunities as the primary step in rebuilding our communities from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins organization have committed $2 million to fund a minimum of 1,000 meals each weekday for up to one year to assist those in need of hunger relief and with food insecurities.

Our Ask:

We need your support to unlock an additional $1 million in matching funds made possible by Stephen Ross. Each gift will be matched dollar for dollar and all donations of $50 or more, will receive a special Miami Dolphins gift from Stephen Ross and Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel in appreciation of their participation in this matching campaign.

All gifts are tax-deductible and 100% of the funds raised will directly benefit the food relief program.

