The TV Show FOX BET LIVE debated whether Tua will be the week 1 starter for the Dolphins this season. Cousin Sal, Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman, and Rachel Bonnetta weigh in on Tua’s chances of starting Week 1 for the Dolphins who play the New England Patriots to open the 2020 season.

