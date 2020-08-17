On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by the former host of The Finsiders and South Florida Sports Radio personality Greg Likens to talk about the upcoming 2020 Miami Dolphins season. They talk about the Dolphins offseason signings and the moves they made in this past April’s draft. The selection of Tua Tagovailoa and what his 2020 season may be with the Dolphins and will he see the field at all in 2020. Plus, how there has been a generation of Miami Dolphins fans who have never seen the Dolphins be a relevant franchise with a legitimate franchise quarterback and how Tua brings that hope and possible change to South Florida with his arrival. Mike and Greg go around the AFC East and talk about where Miami falls in the division as the landscape of the AFC East has changed over the past few months. And they close out the show talking about the issues college football has heading into this year and what Syracuse is doing these days in college football and the renovations to the Carrier Dome (Greg is a graduate of Syracuse University and Mike lives a few minutes from the stadium)

