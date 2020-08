We look to our listeners to give us their concerns heading into what should be our first preseason game. Is Chan Gailey’s system too outdated? Who will be the slot corner? How long should we expect it to take for the OL to gel? Will Devante Parker continue his pace he set last season? When should we expect to see Tua? What is the issue with Xavien Howard? These questions and more and answered by Louis Ragone, Jim Johnson, and Michael Fink.