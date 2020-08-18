On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by the former Miami Dolphins running back Lex Hilliard. We talk to Lex about his NFL career and his time in Miami, the 2008 NFL season where the Dolphins went from worst to first, the Wildcat Offense, playing for Tony Sparano, being in a running back room with Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown, what Ricky Williams was as a teammate, and what Lex is up to these days. On the podcast, Mike also recaps the Dolphins’ first practice with pads on and some of the highlights that took place. Of course, we talk about Tua and what he did (or didn’t) do in this practice and why some players on the Dolphins don’t want every media session to just be questions about Tua and how one player put his foot down and refused to answer Tua questions.

