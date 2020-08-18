The Miami Dolphins suffered a huge blow on Tuesday as outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles tendon and he will miss the entire 2020 season. Biegel was the Dolphins best and most consistent pass rusher in 2019 with 2.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss. The 27-year-old was coming into his own as a player and expected to start for the Dolphins at outside linebacker this season. With his loss, it opens up opportunities for Andrew Van Ginkel and Kamu Grugier-Hill to win a starting position.

Dolphins LB Vince Biegel tore his Achilles during practice today, source says. He'll miss the season. Tough blow for Biegel, who is a locker room favorite with an energizer-bunny type presence. @JCTSports 1st on this. Biegel was one of brightest spots of 2019 Dolphins. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 18, 2020

