On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Miami Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe of ESPN as they break down all things Miami Dolphins. From the first week of practice in pads to how Tua has looked thus far and what might Josh Rosen’s future may be in Miami for 2020 and beyond. They also talk about all of the rookies the Dolphins have on their roster this year and which ones could make the biggest impact on the field in 2020 as well as how the rookies on the offensive line are pushing for playing time and could we see multiple rookies on the starting unit of the offensive line in 2020. Mike and Cam also talk about the Dolphins’ lack of depth at wide receiver, the injury of Vince Biegel and how that changes things at linebacker, the landscape of the AFC East in 2020 and so much more. A must listen to interview all Dolphins fans will want to hear!

