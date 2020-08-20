On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike, Tom, and Ian have a roundtable discussion about all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Some of which is who is in the lead to be the #2 quarterback to open the season, Tua or Rosen at this point in time? Do the Dolphins have enough in-house options to replace Vince Biegel at a starting outside linebacker spot or should they look outside the organization and possibly bring someone in? With the NFL looking to move games from NFL COVID hot spots if cases spike and with the Dolphins being in the worst NFL market as a COVID hot spot per the numbers, could the Dolphins lose a game or two and have it moved to a neutral site because of COVID? The offensive line competition in training camp is picking up and the rookies are standing out, how many rookies could crack the starting lineup come Week 1? Plus we end the show with a speed round on a few topics of Xavien Howard, Jakeem Grant, and pumped in crowd noise at games.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE