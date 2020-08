“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about why Dolphins fans need to be patient with Tua and understand where the Dolphins are at and why you can’t overreact with every Tua report and trust the coaching staff in how they bring Tua along.

