On Saturday the Miami Dolphins signed OLB Nate Holley who was the 2019 Most Outstanding Rookie in the CFL. In 18 games in the CFL last year he recorded 1 sack, 1 interception, 78 tackles, and 22 special team tackles. Holley can also play some safety and could be used in a hybrid role with the Dolphins and when the Dolphins made the announcement they did list Holley as a safety.

We have signed S Nate Holley. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 22, 2020

After going undrafted in 2017 Holley signed with the Minnesota Vikings but was later released. He then went on to sign with the Indoor Football League and the Nebraska Danger. After his time in Nebraska, he then signed with the LA Rams but was one of the final training camp cuts in 2018. In May of 2019, Holley signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL where he had a very good season and was awarded the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

With the Vince Biegel injury and causing him to miss the entire 2020 season the Dolphins had an open spot at linebacker and Holley will be given a chance to win a roster spot. While it’s unlikely he will crack the opening day 55 man roster if he impresses he could find himself on the Dolphins practice squad.

