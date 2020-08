The talk of Miami Dolphins training camp in the early stages are the three rookie offensive linemen the Dolphins have on their roster and how they are all competing for playing time and starting positions. On Saturday Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, and Robert Hunt meet with the South Florida media to talk about their first week in padded practices.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE