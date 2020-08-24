640 Radio Personality Andy Slater was the first to break the news that for Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes games this year the local government will allow 13,000 fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium. Of course, this is a fluid situation and things could change at any time where more fans could be let in or fewer fans could be let in but to start the season 13,000 fans will be let in to watch the games live and in person.

There will be no tailgating in the parking lot this year, fans will be seated in a socially distant manner, masks will be mandatory when not eating and drinking inside the stadium, there will be no paper tickets, and there will be strictly cashless purchases inside and outside the stadium.

SLATER SCOOP: Fans will be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium this season for Dolphins and Hurricanes games, multiple sources tell me. Capacity will be 13,000 people, which is 20%. There’s a 46-page plan for social distancing. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 24, 2020

One would have to assume there will be strict rules the fans who are in attendance will have to follow. It is being reported that season ticket holders for the Dolphins will have first priority to attend the games. I would venture to take an educated guess that there will be no secondary market for tickets meaning the select few season ticket holders who can attend won’t be able to sell their seats on StubHub, Ticketmaster, or scalp them outside the venue as the city and team will want to know exactly who is in the stadium for the games to do COVID contact tracing.

I am sure those details will be released in time. More on this story as it develops.

