On Monday Ryan Fitzpatrick, Preston Williams, and Andrew Van Ginkel spoke to the media about training camp so far and how things are going as we are getting closer to the 2020 season opener. Fitzpatrick spoke about working with Rosen and Tua in this training camp and where he sees things with them at this time as well.

