The Miami Dolphins waived 5th round draft pick, Curtis Weaver, on Monday with an injury settlement. Weaver sustained a serious foot injury on Saturday and he will now be on waivers for 24 hours. If he isn’t claimed then he will revert to Miami’s IR list.

If he clears waivers, then he reverts back to the Dolphins IR and his season is over. So I'd imagine that the Dolphins needed his roster spot now and not after cutdown day, and they are hoping that he clears. But certainly a risk, another team could claim him for 2021 and beyond. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 24, 2020

Normally teams do not want to claim an injured player as it means paying someone who is unable to play. The Dolphins had high hopes for Weaver this season as they thought they got a steal by grabbing him in the 5th round. Many mock drafts had him going much higher than that.

The Dolphins did sign OLB/pass rusher Trent Harris earlier in the day, but he was brought in to replace the injured Vince Biegel who will miss all of the 2020 season with an Achilles injury. With the loss of Weaver now I would think the Dolphins could be in the market for another pass rusher.

