The Miami Dolphins waived 5th round draft pick, Curtis Weaver, on Monday with an injury settlement. Weaver sustained a serious foot injury on Saturday and he will now be on waivers for 24 hours. If he isn’t claimed then he will revert to Miami’s IR list.

Normally teams do not want to claim an injured player as it means paying someone who is unable to play. The Dolphins had high hopes for Weaver this season as they thought they got a steal by grabbing him in the 5th round. Many mock drafts had him going much higher than that.

The Dolphins did sign OLB/pass rusher Trent Harris earlier in the day, but he was brought in to replace the injured Vince Biegel who will miss all of the 2020 season with an Achilles injury. With the loss of Weaver now I would think the Dolphins could be in the market for another pass rusher.

 

