The Miami Dolphins plan to sneak their injured 5th round pick through the waiver wire in hopes nobody would claim him so they could then put him on their IR list has backfired as the Cleveland Browns claimed Curtis Weaver on Tuesday afternoon. Normally teams do not want to claim an injured player as it means paying someone who is unable to play, but the Browns think the reward is great enough with Weaver to pay him even if he cannot play in this upcoming 2020 season.

The #Browns have claimed rookie pass rusher Curtis Weaver off waivers from the #Dolphins, source said. Miami waived its fifth-round pick as injured with the intention of putting him on IR. Instead, a fresh start. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2020

If Weaver goes on to become a talented NFL player this will be a move that will be looked back upon and second-guessed for many years to come in South Florida. And one Chris Grier one day might wish he handled differently.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE