On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom talks about Monday’s practice and how the injury bug has hit Miami these days. What Dolphins suffered injuries and who is not 100% right now, Tom has the details. He also talks about the news about Curtis Weaver being released and why the Dolphins are hoping nobody picks him up on waivers so they will be able to stash him on their IR list. Also, Tom talks about the big news from Monday that the Dolphins announced they will be able to host 13,000 fans at home games to start off the season. This is fluid and can change at any time where more fans could be let in or fewer fans to no fans could be let in, but as of now, this is good news and Tom goes over all of the rules that the few lucky fans who can go will have to follow. In closing, Tom talks about why fans have to relax about the daily Tua reports and not overreact one way or another each and every day on each and every throw he makes in practice.

