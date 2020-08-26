Ian Rapoport is reporting the Miami Dolphins are releasing running back Kalen Ballage on Wednesday evening. Ballage underachieved in 2019 when he won the Dolphins starting running back job to open the season. Having just 135 yards on 74 attempts. With the additions of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida to the backfield, it was going to be an uphill battle for Kalen to see the field in 2020 and with young running backs like Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird making the week 1 roster was also a long-shot.

Source: The #Dolphins have informed RB Kalen Ballage that they are releasing him. A 2018 fourth round pick, he had 74 rushes and just 135 yards last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

With this news, one would assume that Gaskin or Laird will make the opening day roster or maybe both if Miami decides to carry 4 running backs.

