On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the Curtis Weaver situation and did Miami screw up the Weaver situation? Mike tells you why it’s tough to blame for the Miami Dolphins on how everything played. Mike also has some Josh Rosen thoughts and talks about Josh Rosen’s media session on Tuesday and how he is a very easy guy to root for and is saying all of the right things heading into the 2020 season. Also, we have a run-down of what took place on Tuesday at the Dolphins practice in which we saw a few players dominate and really step up and make some big plays. We also have a couple of sleepers who are quietly making a good impression each and every day in practice and who could be working themselves into getting some serious playing time when the regular season starts. And Mike ends the show with a CLASSIC RANT against Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills that you won’t want to miss!

