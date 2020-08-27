In what NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport called a “PLOT TWIST” the Miami Dolphins did not release Kalen Ballage like they originally planned as the NY Jets came calling at the last second and sent Miami a trade offer for him so they wouldn’t have to compete on the waiver wire to land Ballage. So the Dolphins have traded running back Kalen Ballage to Adam Gase and the NY Jets for a late-round conditional draft pick.

Plot twist: The #Dolphins are trading RB Kalen Ballage to the #Jets for a conditional late-round pick, source said. Miami had planned to release him, but NYJ stepped in before it was official and the two have a deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

Jets head coach Adam Gase has been having a war of words the past 24 hours with superstar running back Le’Veon Bell. Not to mention Frank Gore is also with the Jets and Gore played with and mentored Ballage in the 2018 season when both were in Miami. For Miami, it is yet to be known if the conditional draft pick is contingent on Ballage making the Jets Week 1 roster.

