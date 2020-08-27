The Miami Dolphins on Thursday afternoon announced they have removed superstar cornerback Xavien Howard from the PUP list and the COVID list. Xavien is now able to participate fully in football-related activities on the field. Howard will have a few weeks now to work himself into game shape to be able to play in the Week 1 contest vs the New England Patriots. Howard was last on the field for the Dolphins on 10/28/19 when Miami played the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have activated CB Xavien Howard off the reserve/COVID-19 and active/physically unable to perform lists. We have also signed DE Avery Moss and waived CB Picasso Nelson Jr. and C Donell Stanley. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2020

Dolphins fans have been anxious to see Bryon Jones and Xavien Howard on the field together playing opposite of each other. With this news today we are one step closer towards seeing that become a reality.

