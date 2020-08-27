On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Comedian, Podcaster, and Miami Dolphins Super Fan Jim Florentine. Mike and Jim talk about the expectations for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, when they think we might see Tua on the field this year, and why it is such a good time to be a Miami Dolphins fan right now with so much optimism surrounding the franchise and organization as they finally appear to be on the right path with this current rebuilding process and why better days are ahead. Also on today’s show, Mike and Ian Berger talk about the process Ian had to go through to get approved to be one of the lucky 13,000 fans who will be in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium this year to see the Dolphins play in person. They also talk about how the Dolphins offensive line battle is playing out and who looks like will be the starting five come opening day.

