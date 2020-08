Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have Traded linebacker Raekwon McMillian to the Las Vegas Raiders. No word on what Miami got in return. More on this story as it develops.

Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan has being traded to the Raiders, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 29, 2020

