It was reported prior to the Miami Dolphins scrimmage on Saturday that head coach walked up to Brian Flores and escorted him off the field and Fitzpatrick was distraught and terribly upset. After the scrimmage, the news was released that Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother had passed away and he will be stepping away from the team to take some time to grieve.

"He's going to take as much time as he needs. We're going to give him time to grieve," Flores says of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who lost his mother. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 29, 2020

Everyone at DolphinsTalk.com sends along their condolences to Ryan Fitzpatrick and his family during this very difficult time.

