Aaron and Josh are back with two weeks to go in what has been the weirdest offseason/preseason in NFL history. They bounce around the Dolphins’ position groups on offense before the Brain gives his overall opinion of what he believes could be a Top 10 defense in the NFL. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

