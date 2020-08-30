The Kalen Ballage story took another interesting turn on Sunday afternoon as the Miami Dolphins running back who was going to be released, then only to be traded to the Jets (or so we thought) was sent back to the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Ballage failed his physical with the Jets for a hamstring issue which voided the trade and Ballage is back as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

More intrigue for former #Dolphins RB Kalen Ballage, who was to be traded to the #Jets: Source said he failed his physical with #NYJ because of a hamstring injury. So Ballage reverts back to MIA, who likely releases him. He could end up back with the #Jets when healed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2020

Kalen Ballage appeared to go inside with an injury during last Wednesday practice then was traded a day later. Miami was planning to release Ballage so that likely will still be the plan — either directly or after an injury settlement. https://t.co/oD7OxKHLef — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 30, 2020

What step the Dolphins take next with Ballage is unknown. One thing we do know he is isn’t in Miami’s plans for 2020 or beyond and I could see him winding back up on the Jets one way or another after his hamstring issue is healed up.

