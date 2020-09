“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about why the Raekwon McMillan trade had to be made and why it wasn’t necessarily a bad draft pick when it was made. He talks about how the league has changed and how the style of play in the league has changed and why this trade is a reflection of that.

