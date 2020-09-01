Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have released two wide receivers on Tuesday; Ricardo Louis and Chester Rogers. Both were recently signed when Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out of the 2020 season.

Dolphins have released WRs Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2020

I have been reporting on our DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast in recent days that WR Mack Hollins has been turning heads in practice the past few days and is poised to win a roster spot. As well as 7th round draft pick Malcolm Perry. Also, expect Miami to target wide receivers that are let go by the other 31 teams here in the next week as all teams have to trim their rosters to 53 men by Saturday at 4pm eastern time.

