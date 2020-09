Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in his Tuesday pre-practice media session spoke about a variety of topics such as the rookie class as a whole and how they have handled this offseason and training camp, about Miami’s interest in free-agent running back Leonard Fournette, where Tua is on the depth chart and what his plans are for the rookie quarterback, plus he talks about the starting five on the offensive line and when that decision might be made.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE