Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about the Dolphins scrimmage last Saturday and recaps what took place there. Big E also talks about some recent Dolphins transactions and comings and going taking place with the roster. Also, Ian reminds everyone of when and where to watch the Tua documentary this weekend.

