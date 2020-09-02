On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Zig Fracassi of SiriusXM NFL Radio to talk about the Miami Dolphins and all things AFC East. Zig shares his thoughts on the Dolphins selection of Tua Tagovailoa and what the addition of Tua means to the Dolphins franchise. He shares his thoughts on the Dolphins back-field of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida and how the running game will be improved this year in Miami. Zig also talks about the Dolphins signing of Byron Jones and did Miami overpay for a player who doesn’t produce many interceptions? And then we go around the AFC East and talk about the Bills, Patriots, and Jets and the outlook for those teams and where Miami stacks up against their division rivals. And we end the podcast talking about some NFL teams who may be sleepers in 2020 and a team or two who may be overrated as well. Also, on today’s show, Mike runs down the latest roster moves the Dolphins made and the 5 players who were let go on Tuesday.

