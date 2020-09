“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about why free-agent running back Leonard Fournette isn’t a fit for the Miami Dolphins as well as he gives his reaction to the Brian Flores press conference and shares his thoughts on the answers Flores gave at his media session, and how Flores answered the question on who will be the #1 and #2 quarterback entering the 2020 season.

