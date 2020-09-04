Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins are releasing quarterback Josh Rosen on Friday evening. Schefter reported on Thursday that Miami was fielding trade offers for Rosen but one has to now think if that may have been Miami floating that out there to maybe drum up some interest in the young quarterback. As I stated on Friday’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast that Rosen’s trade value was very low and it isn’t surprising that another team didn’t make an offer to acquire his services.

Surprise cut: Dolphins are releasing QB Josh Rosen, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

The Dolphins appear more than comfortable to head into the 2020 season with Fitzpatrick and Tua as their #1 and #2 quarterback. Also, on Friday the Dolphins brought in Jake Ruddock to the facility for a tryout and one would assume Miami may look to sign him to be the #3 emergency quarterback for this season. As I stated on the podcast Friday, being the #3 quarterback wasn’t a realistic option for Rosen as he would receive no reps in practice and wouldn’t grow as a player. The fact that Miami was unable to move him via trade lets you know what the rest of the league thinks of him right now. I am sure Rosen will get picked up by another team, but it will be an uphill battle at this time to make a roster as even a back-up quarterback in this league.

The #Dolphins already paid Josh Rosen a $1,419,796 roster bonus that was guaranteed on the third day of camp. What's left if another team claims him off waivers Sunday? Two years and $3,629,694 (all but $90K guaranteed) for a Top 10-drafted QB just two years ago. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE