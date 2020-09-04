The Miami Dolphins must have their roster down to 53 men by Saturday at 4 pm Eastern Time. On Friday afternoon and evening the Dolphins began releasing players. Here is the list of players the Dolphins have let go at this time. Keep checking back to this page for the most up to date roster cuts as we will be updating it constantly until 4 pm Saturday. (Credit to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald for all of the reporting on the roster cuts)

G Shaq Calhoun

QB Josh Rosen

CB Ken Webster

S Nate Holley

DE Tyshun Render

G Keaton Sutherland

CB/S Nate Brooks

WR Kirk Merritt

RB Salvon Ahmed

G Danny Isidora

WR Matt Cole

TE Nate Wieting

OT Jonathan Hubbard

CB Breon Borders

DT Brandin Bryant

TE Chris Myarick

One more bit of news: Dolphins offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun has also been cut. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 5, 2020

Surprise cut: Dolphins are releasing QB Josh Rosen, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins cut safety Nate Holley, the CFL Rookie of the Year last year. And Heat down 87-75 late third. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 5, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins cut cornerback Ken Webster. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 5, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins waive undrafted rookie receiver Kirk Merritt; there's practice squad interest from Miami. Also Bucks lead Heat 30-29 after one. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins waive safety/cornerback Nate Brooks. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins waive RB Salvon Ahmed. So that's at least nine cuts by Dolphins in past hour. Also, Heat and Bucks tied at 26 late first. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins cut undrafted rookie offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

…Per source, Dolphins cut speedy undrafted rookie WR Matt Cole. There's interest in him for p-squad if he's not claimed. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins cut TE Nate Wieting, the undrafted Iowa rookie that was added a couple week ago — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

… Per source, Dolphins cut guard Danny Isidora, who started three games last season and then was lost for year with injury. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

Per source, Dolphins cut defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. Dolphins began day with 76 and need to get to 53 by 4 p.m Saturday. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

Per source, Dolphins cut cornerback Breon Borders — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

Per source, Dolphins are releasing TE Chris Myarick, who was on p-squad last year. Candidate for p-squad again this year. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE