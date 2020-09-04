 

The Miami Dolphins must have their roster down to 53 men by Saturday at 4 pm Eastern Time. On Friday afternoon and evening the Dolphins began releasing players. Here is the list of players the Dolphins have let go at this time. Keep checking back to this page for the most up to date roster cuts as we will be updating it constantly until 4 pm Saturday.  (Credit to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald for all of the reporting on the roster cuts)

 

G Shaq Calhoun

QB Josh Rosen

CB Ken Webster

S Nate Holley

DE Tyshun Render

G Keaton Sutherland

CB/S Nate Brooks

WR Kirk Merritt

RB Salvon Ahmed

G Danny Isidora

WR Matt Cole

TE Nate Wieting

OT Jonathan Hubbard

CB Breon Borders

DT Brandin Bryant

TE Chris Myarick

 

 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE