On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the latest report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Dolphins are considering trading Josh Rosen. To Trade or Not To Trade Josh Rosen? Mike breaks down the pros and cons of the situation and shares his thoughts on whether the Dolphins should pull the trigger on a deal to move the young quarterback. There are a lot of factors in play here and a lot to unpack as whether to trade Rosen or not trade him and it does have a ripple effect that will go into the 2021 season and alter future moves this franchise makes. Mike also talks about some possible landing spots and teams that might have some interest in Rosen due to their lack of depth at the quarterback position and about what type of trade and what value Rosen has on the trade market right now.

