In a surprise development before the 4 pm cut deadline, the Dolphins and the Raiders did some more business. The Dolphins traded for a versatile offensive weapon, Lynn Bowden Jr. In 2019, Bowden was pressed to play WR due to injuries on the team. His stat line was impressive overall:

As a Running Back, he had 185 attempts, 1,468 yards, 13 touchdowns. As a Wide Receiver, he had 30 receptions, 348 yards, and 1 TD. As a Quarterback, he had 403 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT with a 98.3 rating. Bowden also had 2 career punt returns for TDs in 2018.

Last week, the Dolphins and Raiders made a trade that sent ILB Raekwon McMillan to Vegas. With these two trades now completed, here is how it truly breaks down:

Put it all together and it looks like this:

— #Dolphins receive Lynn Bowden Jr and a 6th rounder.

— #Raiders receive Raekwon McMillan and a 5th rounder. https://t.co/x6kMRumlgu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

It is interesting that the Raiders moved on from their 3rd round pick without playing a down for the team. The Dolphins, however, get another versatile player to pair with Malcolm Perry on offense. Chan Gailey has a ton of weapons now at his disposal. Week 1 should be interesting to see how they use their new asset.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE