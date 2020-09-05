On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the surprising news from Friday evening that the Miami Dolphins have released quarterback Josh Rosen. While it was no surprise that the Dolphins were looking to move on from Rosen it is a surprise that they outright released him and were unable to move him via trade. Now, nothing is official until 4 pm Saturday evening so if a team comes calling late Friday or early Saturday with a trade offer the Dolphins could still make a last-minute trade for Rosen as they did with Kalen Ballage last week with the Jets where they first announced they were releasing him only to then have the Jets make them a trade offer. We will talk about the big Josh Rosen news and how this will go down as one of the worst trades in Miami Dolphins’ history. We also will talk about the other Miami Dolphins roster cuts that have been announced as the Dolphins were very proactive in announcing the majority of their moves on Friday not and not waiting until Saturday when most teams announce the trimming of their roster. We also talk about the plethora of players Miami had in for workouts on Friday as well including Antonio Callaway and Alex Collins, two very talented players who have had numerous issues off the field.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE