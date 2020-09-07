Football is Back: 2020 Dolphins Season Opener Preview

The Dolphins have worked hard to sculpt the team the way Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores envisioned. They have brought in hard-working, disciplined players with upside. Out of the 53 players on the Dolphins’ current roster, only 1 is over the age of 30, and 24 are under the age of 25. In addition to that, 22 players have one or fewer years of NFL experience. Talk about a youth movement.

The betting odds for next week’s game are NE -6.5. This shouldn’t come as a surprise because the Dolphins are only favored in 2 games this season. If the Dolphins want to start the season 1-0, the revamped defense will have to show up in a big way. The Patriots named Cam Newton the starting quarterback and a captain last week, which says a lot about how New England views their new quarterback. Junior Seau and Randy Moss had to wait a full season before they were named a captain. Cam seems to be on a mission to prove the doubters wrong and get back to his MVP form. The Dolphins will have opportunities to score points if new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey dials up a good game plan but it is on the defensive end where Miami will win this game. Containing Cam Newton and Julian Edelman will be their top priority. We will see how coach Flores and the Dolphins come out next weekend and if they can start the season on a high note.