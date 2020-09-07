After the Dolphins trimmed their roster down to 53 men they did not place any waiver claims for players who were let go by other teams around the league. On Sunday Miami signed back most of the players they let go on Friday and Saturday to their practice squad. Below is the full list of players on the 2020 Miami Dolphins practice squad. The Dolphins were able to sign 17 players to their practice squad because two of the players do not count against teh 16 player limit.

TE Chris Myarick

OT Jonathan Hubbard

WR Matt Cole

WR Kirk Merritt

QB Jake Rudock

RB Salvon Ahmed

CB Javaris Davis

CB Tae Hayes

S Nate Holley

DT Benito Jones

CB Ken Webster

DE Tyshun Render

LB Kylan Johnson

DB Brian Cole

DE Nick Coe

WR Antonio Callaway (does not count against practice squad at this time/suspended first 7 games of 2020 season)

Durval Queiroz (does not count against practice squad/exemption for international practice player status)

