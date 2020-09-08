Colin Cowherd of FOX SPORTS spoke about all of the rookie quarterbacks entering the league this year (Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Love) and where they are on the depth chart as we are a few days away from Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Cowherd believes that Tua landed in the best spot of all of the rookies and goes in detail as to why. Talks about why the scenario Tua is in even as the back-up to Fitzpatrick is ideal for Tua and Colin shares what week he thinks Tua will see the field as the starter and takes over.

